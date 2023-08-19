Joining Villa 'a chance to do big things' - Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo said joining Aston Villa is "a chance to do big things" after joining on loan from Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old Italian midfielder will spend the 2023-24 season with Unai Emery's side after arriving on Friday.

Villa will pay a £4.25m loan fee and there is a "conditional compulsory purchase option" in the deal.

"I’m very happy to be here," he told the club website.

"When Monchi called me, I couldn’t wait to be here and to play my first minutes in this shirt for this amazing club.

"Aston Villa is one of the best teams in England and in the Premier League. I want to play and show my quality.

"Unai Emery is one of the greatest coaches in the world. And for me, this is a big occasion to show my quality.

"For the team, it’s a chance to do big things.

"The Premier League is the most important championship in the world.

"It was my dream when I was young that one day I would play in the Premier League.

"Now I’m here and I can’t wait to play."