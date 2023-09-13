Bournemouth v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
Bournemouth have only won more Premier League games against Leicester City (five) and Everton (five) than they have against Chelsea (four), though three of their four victories against the Blues have been at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea did the Premier League double over Bournemouth last season (2-0 home, 3-1 away), having won just one of their previous five against the Cherries (D1 L3).
Bournemouth are winless in eight league matches (D2 L6), a run that started with a home defeat by Chelsea in May. This is the Cherries' worst such run since a nine-game streak between February and July 2020 (D2 L7).
Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently winless in 13 away games in the Premier League, drawing three and losing 10 - a run that stretches back to February 2019 when he was in charge of Tottenham. His teams are without a clean sheet in 14 away fixtures in the competition.