Hibernian 2-0 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery told BBC Scotland: "I really enjoyed it although we made it hard for ourselves in the second half with the amount of chances we had. The game could have been out of sight.

"The boys stuck to the game plan. Fans want the ball forward all the time, but that can't always be the case.

"I was pleased with the composure we showed in the build up. St Johnstone were quite aggressive, pressing high.

"To play in this team, you need to work very hard and I think you saw a real team performance.

"I think David Marshall had two saves and one of them was a big save."

On a debut for 16-year-old Rory Whittaker: "He's a real level-headed kid and he'll take that experience and grow from it.

"We want Hibs to attract good young players because they can see a pathway into the first team.

"When he got the chance we were all thinking 'this is what dreams are made of' but it wasn't to be, unfortunately. No doubt he'll get plenty more opportunities."