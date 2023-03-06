Analysis: Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool found the form that has made them one of the most menacing teams in Europe for years as Manchester United were ripped to shreds at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah put himself in the history books with two goals in the 7-0 win, making him Liverpool’s highest Premier League scorer with 129 ahead, of Robbie Fowler.

And the progression of new generation Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, with two goals each, made this a hugely satisfying day for manager Jurgen Klopp.

There was even the perfect scripted ending when Roberto Firmino, who announced on Friday he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, came on as a late substitute to score the final goal in the closing moments.

Liverpool’s recent league revival makes them look like favourites to finish fourth ahead of Tottenham, who are three points ahead but have played a game more, and fading Newcastle United, who are now five without a win in the Premier League.

The Reds must now ensure, however, they keep close to their best and not revert to the form that had made this such an indifferent season so far by their own sky-high standards.