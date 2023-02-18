Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Familiar issues remained prevalent for Brighton as their lack of cutting edge led Roberto De Zerbi's men to fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow European challengers Fulham despite a dominant performance.

Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March, Evan Ferguson and substitute Denis Undav all came close to scoring but none were able to muster what was required to seal the three points.

They had 21 shots in this match - the second time this season they've had more than 20 shots in a league game - but failed to score after October's 2-0 loss to Brentford.

And despite 10 corners they still failed to make any real impression inside of Fulham's box, a Lewis Dunk header which flashed wide of the box the closest they came to converting a set-piece.

Should Brighton hope to continue their otherwise positive form and keep up the pace with the top end of the division, then their problems in the final third will need to be resolved.