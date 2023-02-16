Dundee United v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • After their 1-0 win over St. Johnstone in January, Dundee United are looking to earn back-to-back victories over the Saints in the top-flight for the first time since April 2012 under Peter Houston.

  • St. Johnstone are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership away games at Dundee United (W4 D2), winning both of their last two in a row. In fact, the side playing at home has won none of the last 10 matches between these two sides in the competition (D4 L6) since the Saints won 2-1 at McDiarmid Park in September 2015.

  • Dundee United have lost each of their last three league games, last losing four in a row in Jack Ross’ final four league matches in charge in August.

  • Drey Wright has scored in both of St. Johnstone’s last two league games; the last player to score in three straight Scottish Premiership appearances for the Saints was Michael O'Halloran in August 2017.