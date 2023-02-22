Counter-attacking kings RB Leipzig will pose a "real threat" to Manchester City's quest to win a first Champions League, believes former England defender Matt Upson.

City visit the Bundesliga outfit for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday and Upson has warned Pep Guardiola's team that Leipzig will see them as the perfect opposition given the sides' respective playing styles.

"Leipzig are the best counter-attacking team in Europe at the moment," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Their record is great. Playing Manchester City, for them, isn’t that much of a problem because they are OK to not have the ball.

"They welcome teams to come on to them, especially at home, and they’ve got that ability to just hit you on the counter with real quality and pace. It’s going to be interesting to see how Manchester City handle that."

Guardiola has claimed in the build-up that City are taking a more phlegmatic 'what will be, will be' approach in their bid to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time after several seasons of coming up short.

But Upson believes that is just a public facade, adding: "Perhaps he’s having this change of philosophy because the pressure can sometimes be too much.

“Everybody at the club knows Guardiola has a great history with the Champions League but hasn’t won it with Manchester City, so I’m sure he’s desperate to.

"It’s a slightly more relaxed approach... but I’m sure behind the scenes he is his usual intense self."

