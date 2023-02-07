Skubala on injuries, facing Man Utd and Marsch
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Sport
Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala has been speaking to the media before Leeds' Premier League game against Manchester United on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Skubala has no team news to reveal but said there are some “bumps and bruises”. Long-term injuries include Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Rodrigo.
Skubala said he was not aware of a timeframe to fill the vacant head coach role but that the club is working hard on an appointment. He didn't know if he would be in charge on Sunday.
He said he was clear that it is just a temporary situation with him, Chris Armas and Pacho Gallardo and that he will go back to his job in charge of the under-21 team.
Skubala said they had "pulled together a plan collectively to go to Old Trafford" and that he was "not daunted, but excited".
He said Jesse Marsch was very caring and that he had said his goodbyes in a very professional manner. He added: "Jesse was a good guy. They were used to working hard for Jesse, but they are professional athletes who are used to change".
Skubala said he has had "a lot of pleasant messages since the news came out" about him taking temporary charge.