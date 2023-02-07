Skubala on injuries, facing Man Utd and Marsch

Adam Pope, BBC Sport

Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala has been speaking to the media before Leeds' Premier League game against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Skubala has no team news to reveal but said there are some “bumps and bruises”. Long-term injuries include Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Rodrigo.

  • Skubala said he was not aware of a timeframe to fill the vacant head coach role but that the club is working hard on an appointment. He didn't know if he would be in charge on Sunday.

  • He said he was clear that it is just a temporary situation with him, Chris Armas and Pacho Gallardo and that he will go back to his job in charge of the under-21 team.

  • Skubala said they had "pulled together a plan collectively to go to Old Trafford" and that he was "not daunted, but excited".

  • He said Jesse Marsch was very caring and that he had said his goodbyes in a very professional manner. He added: "Jesse was a good guy. They were used to working hard for Jesse, but they are professional athletes who are used to change".

  • Skubala said he has had "a lot of pleasant messages since the news came out" about him taking temporary charge.