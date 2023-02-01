We have the quality to halt slump, says Crankshaw

Motherwell winger Olly Crankshaw stressed the importance of developing a winning mentality as the Steelmen look for a long-awaited league victory.

Steven Hammell's side have not won a league game at home since August 20 and have not picked up three points anywhere since October 29, although they recently beat Arbroath in the Scottish Cup.

Ahead of Wednesday's visit of St Johnstone, on-loan Stockport winger Crankshaw said: “Over the next couple of weeks we really need to drill that winning mentality into us and just go and win as many games as possible.

"When you are in a little rut it just takes one game for things to change and we have enough quality in the dressing room to do that.

"A winning mentality would change that dressing room massively. When you start winning games it's hard to knock you off your pedestal."