On Martinelli’s new contract, Arteta said: "It’s great news. We want to build on all the talent that we have in the squad. It’s great to see them happy and commit to the club. It’s a player with enormous potential and there are so many areas to improve in all departments. In terms of consistency, in terms of the space he occupies. He is so willing, that is the first thing about Gabi."

On Sean Dyche's return to management with Everton: "They have tried to accommodate the right character for the situation the club is in. What Dyche has done is he has got consistent results in this very tough league. I like his character a lot and the clarity he brings in his teams."

Arteta believes Jorginho is a great addition to his squad: "We knew in this market you have to adapt and be flexible. You need great characters, leadership in positions. His intelligence, his personality and leadership skill, he understands our way of playing. He fits really well with what I want to do."

Arteta does not believe Bukayo Saka and William Saliba's contract will be an issue: "Part of the plan is to extend the contracts of our biggest talents. We are trying to do that. The others will be done whenever we can. I see everybody really happy and willing to continue with the club."

On the injury to Thomas Partey: "That one is still a doubt. Let’s see how he comes in and if he’s able to train or not. He’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant but hopefully he’ll be fine."