Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has said he is "ready to die for this club until the end of the season" but knows the patience of fans is running out.

Conte's Spurs future looks uncertain after a poor run of results led to Champions League and FA Cup exits this month.

When asked if he expects to still be managing the club next season, the Italian said: "The club knows very well my situation, my thoughts.

"We need time and patience. I understand that here the patience is finished for the fans, for the environment. We will see what happens in the future.

"If you ask me now: 'Am I ready now to die for this club?' Yes. Until the end, I am ready to die for this club. But I am not so stupid to kill myself.

"We signed a contract - a strange contract, one year and a half. Usually you sign for three years, but I think it was for the club and for myself to see the situation.

"For the club, to understand my personality, my capacity as a coach. And for me - from my side it was the same: to understand if we were on the same page.

"Now after one year and a half, the club knows me and I know the club. We have to finish the season and then we will see.

"I am ready to die for this club until the end of the season."