Midfielder Will Hugill has signed his first professional contract with Burnley.

The 19-year-old boyhood Clarets fan arrived at the club in 2020 from Blackburn Rovers and was a regular for the under-18s in his first two seasons.

He became a regular in the snder-21 side last term and will be part of that squad for the 2023-24 season, along with Bradley Grant and Kian le Fondre, who have also signed their first professional deals with the club.