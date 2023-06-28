Sheaf signs for Staggies

New Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf is "a hungry young talent" says Malky Mackay.

The 23-year-old joins from Redditch United for an undisclosed fee, having played over 50 games last season in the Southern Football League Premier Division.

"I am delighted with the signing of Max, he comes to us on the back of a great season at Redditch," Mackay said.

"Our recruitment department identified him as a player of interest to us and he comes as another young hungry talent who wants to commit his future to Ross County."