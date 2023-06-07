Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Prague

The intrepid group of young West Ham fans taking a circuitous route from London to Prague via Manchester for the Europa Conference League final chose just one song to sing on their flight to the Czech Republic.

It is a song that will be repeated plenty of times before and during the match against Serie A side Fiorentina at Eden Arena on Wednesday - a contest that stands between West Ham and their first trophy of any significance since 1980.

"One more year, one more year, Declan Rice."

But those supporters know, just like everyone else knows, they are unlikely to get their wish.

However the final works out, it is likely to be Rice's last game for West Ham.

Nine years after he joined them as a 14-year-old, following rejection by Chelsea, and after 245 appearances - including this final - three club player of the year awards and a season as captain, Rice is ready to accept one of the many offers coming his way from some of the biggest clubs in the game.

Rice knows he can bow out a hero.

The only man to captain West Ham to victory in a European final is legendary World Cup winner Bobby Moore. The only other man to lead the Hammers to victory in any final is Billy Bonds, a defender whose status is seared into the club's history as one of their very best.

If West Ham can beat Fiorentina, that is the company Rice will deservedly take his place alongside.

"It would be my biggest achievement in football so far - 100%," he said in an interview with the West Ham website.

"It would just mean everything to lift that trophy, especially to be with the lads, wanting to see them smiling again and lift the trophy, to see our families afterwards with the trophy.

"It's in our hands. It's a chance to go and create a legacy where every single player, the manager, everyone involved will be remembered forever."

