Neeskens Kebano says he "enjoyed every single bit" of his journey with Fulham, after his departure from Craven Cottage was confirmed.

Kebano said: “My time has come to an end, it doesn’t feel like it’s been seven years. I enjoyed every single bit of my journey as a Fulham player. Even in the bad moments, there were always positives.

“For the fans, honestly, thank you for the love that you showed me during my time here. I’ll never forget you. Fulham forever!”

He leaves after making 160 appearances for the club and scoring 24 times.

Vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "Kebano has been an important part of the Fulham family since he arrived in 2016. He's made great contributions to our club, both in the Championship and in the Premier League.

"I know that he desires to play regularly, and we all wish him well on his next adventure, and we thank him for his great time at Fulham."