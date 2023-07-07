Nottingham Forest are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window, so we asked whether or not Steve Cooper's side need new faces before next season.

Here's some of your thoughts:

Henry: The new faces we need? We need a head physio in the hope we don't get the same crippling number of injuries we had last year!

Kris: Forest need to cut the dead wood (sorry), and bring in quality additions. No more journeymen and bench-warmers either. Our priorities have to be an experienced centre-back who can defend high balls, a mobile midfield destroyer, and a safe pair of hands between the sticks.

Graham: We need a keeper. De Gea is out of contract, if Manchester United will not part with Henderson we should go for De Gea.

Richard: Yes. We need a keeper, or maybe two. Ideally, Henderson as first pick. Iheanacho has been linked and we could do with a player of his quality to add to our forward options. Players out should include Wood, Shelvey, Freuler and Cook.

Jamie: We absolutely need a goalkeeper, and with Manchester United either needing to sort out their own number one or doing what they did to us with Garner last year, we might need to look beyond Henderson. We even need a few new faces beyond that. Ross Wilson has a reputation for selling as well as buying, so would be good to see some people moved on too.