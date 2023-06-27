Tottenham are preparing to table an opening offer of £40m for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison - but the Foxes want £60m for the 26-year-old England international. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Bayern Munich could be at the front of the queue for Spurs striker Harry Kane, who is said to be keen on a move to Germany. (Sky Sport Germany), external

Meanwhile, Bundesliga side Wolfsburg will demand £26m for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, who is a target for Tottenham. (Evening Standard), external

