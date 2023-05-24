Hibernian v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Hibs are winless in 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games (D4 L7) since beating Aberdeen 1-0 in December 2021.

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda has scored in three of his five Scottish Premiership appearances against Hibs, including one at Easter Road in December this season.

Hibs are winless in 17 meetings with Celtic across all competitions (D6 L11) since a 2-0 league win in December 2018 under ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Celtic have only won their final away game in two of their last nine league seasons (D5 L2), including none of their last four (D3 L1 – including the curtailed 2019-20 season).