Hibernian v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Hibernian v Celtic head to head statsBBC Sport

  • Hibs are winless in 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games (D4 L7) since beating Aberdeen 1-0 in December 2021.

  • Celtic’s Daizen Maeda has scored in three of his five Scottish Premiership appearances against Hibs, including one at Easter Road in December this season.

  • Hibs are winless in 17 meetings with Celtic across all competitions (D6 L11) since a 2-0 league win in December 2018 under ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

  • Celtic have only won their final away game in two of their last nine league seasons (D5 L2), including none of their last four (D3 L1 – including the curtailed 2019-20 season).

  • Celtic have won each of their three meetings with Hibernian in all competitions in 2022-23, last beating them four times in a single season in 1996-97 (5).

Related Topics