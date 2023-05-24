Brighton 0-0 Man City: Analysis

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Brighton will be the first English side since Hull City in 2014 to make their debut in the Europa League after securing a top-six finish with a 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City.

The Seagulls were good value for their point and on another day could have handed City their first defeat since 5 February.

They had the ball in the back of City's net three times with Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck both scoring disallowed goals either side of Julio Enciso's equaliser.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the Seagulls at full-time telling BBC Sport: "It was a good game, congratulations to Brighton for officially being in the Europa League. They deserved it 100% for the way they play."

Brighton's 20 shots was the most the Citizens have faced in the league this season.

And they matched the treble-chasers stride for stride in their last home game of what has been a terrific season.