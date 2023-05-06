Former Newcastle player John Anderson feels "there's no reason" why strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak shouldn't play together.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United podcast, the former defender questioned the reasons behind leaving the England international on the bench.

"You just can't keep leaving player's who have come onto the pitch and scored two goals out of the team. They can't do anymore than come on and score and then you leave them out, it's not as if there is three games this week either so it's not as if you're trying to protect Callum Wilson," said Anderson.

"I think when they've played together twice, at Brentford and at the weekend, they looked superb, so I think people want them to start together.

"I understand when you've got three games in a week and you want to protect players but they haven't got that this week so they've got a full week to prepare for Leeds and I would like to see them start."

Sweden international Isak has shown his quality since his return from injury, ranking in the top five players in the league for shot conversion - with a rate of 26% from just 17 games - and in the top seven for big chances converted with 64%.

Forward Wilson had a record-breaking April after scoring eight goals in one calendar month, despite coming off the bench in most of those games.

"When you've got a whole week to prepare can Wilson not play two games in six or seven? If not that would be a worry," Anderson added.

"I think Wilson will now want to play, he's made statements scoring goals, he won't want to be sat on the bench.

"Player's want to play and we've got three full weeks now, there's no reason why it shouldn't happen.

"I think when they both play on the pitch, they pull the best out of each other."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds