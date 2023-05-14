Souttar 'feeling good' and ready to become 'mainstay'

John Souttar says "I'm feeling good" as he aims to put injury problems with Rangers and previous club Heart of Midlothian behind him and grab a fresh chance to become a mainstay of the Ibrox side's defence.

The 26-year-old centre-half headed his first Rangers goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over champions Celtic.

"It's going to take time to build up to 100%, but I feel close to it and I'm feeling good out there," he said. "I feel my body is in a good place and hopefully we'll get a run of games until the end of the season.

"It has been frustrating, extremely frustration. When you sign for Rangers, you envisage playing big games, Old Firms, European games and unfortunately I had to sit and watch all that for much of the season."

Souttar thinks he is one of several players who had "points to prove" after a season without a trophy.

"It's been a tough season for myself and the group to an extent," he said. "I think it was a big day for us, a big day to show what we can do as a group.

"This is just my fourth start for Rangers, others boys had different points to prove for different reasons, so I think everyone just came out there and we were on the front foot, we were aggressive from the start and it was a good performance."

Souttar suggested the remaining three games of the season "are massive" considering manager Michael Beale plans a major overhaul of his squad during the summer.

"I think there will be a lot of changes, so it's a chance for everyone to prove themselves. Going into next year, it was big for everyone to play well and we did that," he added.