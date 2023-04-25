Liverpool will compete with Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun), external

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, will leave the Seagulls this summer but plans to stay in the Premier League. The Reds lead the chase for the Argentina World Cup winner, but Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle have also registered interest. (90 Min), external

Liverpool and Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. (Mail), external

Roberto Firmino is keen on joining Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season - but the Spanish club are not interested in signing the Brazil international. (Marca), external

