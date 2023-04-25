New York Times journalist Rory Smith said Mauricio Pochettino is "unfairly remembered" for not winning anything at Tottenham, but that it makes perfect sense for him to join Chelsea.

The Blues are in advanced talks to make the former Spurs boss their new manager and the Argentine is reportedly keen on the role.

Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Pochettino would be a great appointment for Chelsea. If I was Pochettino I would also have several pressing questions about what Chelsea's vision is and taking it with a sense of trepidation.

"I would ask [co-owner] Todd Boehly what he was thinking by signing all these players and what was his plan. Depending on his answer, I'd have a vague idea if I was being set up for success or not.

"Pochettino makes perfect sense and I think he is unfairly remembered for not winning anything at Spurs - that completely misses the point of what he did there.

"He's the strongest candidate and he's what Chelsea need - playing progressive football and developing young players."

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton added: "It would make sense for Chelsea to go for Mauricio Pochettino. The one question I'd be asking Boehly, if I was Pochettino, would be if he is staying out of the dressing room.

"Pochettino would want control and would not want that. Boehly has been too hands-on and if Pochettino goes in he wants it is his way. Chelsea is an attractive proposition."