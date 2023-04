The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet team are "all a bit grumpy and miserable" reflecting on Leeds' defeat by Fulham in this week's episode.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said he was "seething on the way home" after another defeat for Javi Gracia's side.

He said: "I felt really angry about another defeat and all the confidence I had about Leeds staying up has all but waned."

