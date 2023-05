Alan Shearer on Match of the Day: "Arsenal led for 248 days. I just think the lack of depth in their squad has caught up with them. We said if they keep all of the big hitters injury free, yes, that can do it.

"They are a young group, it will hurt them and rightly so. They have to re-group and I am sure they will add the few they need to go on again in the summer and they'll come back and learn from the experience."

