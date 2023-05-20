Bournemouth 0-1 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to Match of the Day: "The only criticism is we didn't kill off the game, we had to produce that second goal but that's the way this team are. It is not easy scoring goals.

"It was a great goal from Casemiro. We pinned them back, didn't let them breathe in the first 25 minutes.

"David de Gea made a mistake a few weeks ago but everyone can make mistakes. We defend with 11, that's why we have so many clean sheets. David made some great saves.

"I don't care what happens in Liverpool, it's about us. We have to do the job.

"Bournemouth were already safe and a good opponent but we started well and created a lot of chances, I am really happy with the performance.

"It was a fantastic goal from Casemiro, a brilliant finish. I was nervous at 1-0 because you can easily make a mistake and concede a goal. We had to win the game.

"We are nearly there - in the top four - but we are not there. We need a win."