Arsenal v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
- Published
Mikel Arteta's first defeat as Arsenal manager was against Chelsea in his first home game in charge. Since then, he's won five of his seven meetings with the Blues (D1 L1), though three of those wins have been at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have lost 19 games this season - they were last beaten 20 times in a campaign in 1987-88.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 16 goals in his 16 Premier League home games this season (nine goals, seven assists). He's both scored and assisted a goal in three matches at Emirates Stadium in the competition this season, with Alexis Sanchez the last Gunners player to do so more in a campaign (four in 2014-15).