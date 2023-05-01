'We dug in and found a solution' - McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes that their Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers was evidence of the Parkhead side's mental strength.

Rangers put Celtic under pressure at times, but McGregor and his teammates stood firm, showing grit and heart as they battled to a 1-0 win.

"Good teams have to be resilient when things aren't going your way," McGregor said. "You can speak all week about trying to be positive and dominate with the ball, but when something happens out there, you have 90 minutes to find a solution and you have to fix it amongst the players along with the staff.

"I think we did that really well. We found a solution, we dug in, we were really solid and, when the going gets tough, you have to stand up and be counted.

"Semi-finals, you know they are always difficult. There's going to be spells where you have to defend - we did that second half.

"Rangers changed their shape a little bit and tried to overload centrally, get balls in the box and get second action off that. It was difficult and we had to change a little bit, but semi-finals it's about progressing to the final and showing what you're all about as a team to get there. So we are delighted."

McGregor also praised Celtic's relentless nature, which led to the game's decisive goal. Rangers switched off defensively, Daizen Maeda pounced and found Jota, who headed home from close range.

"It's becoming ingrained in us - when the ball that, when the ball goes dead, we come alive. When the ball goes dead for a second, Daizen reacts first and then Jota comes up with a big header."