Newcastle manager Eddie Howe after Thursday's 4-1 Premier League win over Brighton: "The Champions League is so close, but so far away as well. We will enjoy tonight but we are focused on our next match.

"We were just pleased with the performance, to beat a side of their quality. We are not looking too far ahead.

"When it's done, I'll talk about it for fun if you want.

"It's a huge win for us. I know it's a bit of a cliche, but it won't mean anything if we don't back it up on Monday night and that's an incredibly difficult game. After the high of today and what we've given in the match, we know we have to repeat it.

"Nothing is given to you in the Premier League. We know Leicester's qualities, so we have to be very calm, recover well and we have to have the same focus and mentality that we had today.

"The excitement stuff doesn't really exist in this job because you know there's just another game and another challenge and it won't stop even if we hit our goal. There'll just be another challenge and it will hit us in the face next season."

