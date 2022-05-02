Everton enjoy home comforts as Chelsea rue another slip-up

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport, at Goodison Park

If Everton and their fans were attempting to rattle their opponents, it worked, for what could prove to be a crucial step towards safety.

With so much at stake, once again the supporters helped boost a struggling but spirited team to earn a third win in four home matches, which will be key to their chances of survival.

In a full-blooded match, the Goodison Park noise helped set the tone as the hosts tore into their opponents with an aggression which was met with approval from their fans.

Everton's aggressive pressing was eventually rewarded when Richarlison scored his ninth goal of the season before Jordan Pickford produced two miraculous saves to ensure victory.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will rue the fact they could not turn their possession into goals, with their preparations hampered by fireworks being set off during the night outside their hotel and midfielder Jorginho admitting he was woken by them.

Thomas Tuchel said they had not affected his team, but was left to reflect on a defeat that could hamper their chances of finishing third after Arsenal climbed to within three points of Chelsea by beating West Ham.