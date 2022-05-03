Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl have been one of the most unpredictable sides in the Premier League.

In just over three years, the Austrian has overseen 9-0 capitulations against Leicester City and Manchester United, as well as resolute wins over Manchester City and Liverpool. They have topped the table, and also sat near the bottom.

In glimpses, Southampton have shown enough ability to fight for European places, but have lacked the cutting edge to win consistently over a longer period – especially this season.

Victory over Norwich at the end of February put them just five points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanders, but a devastating 4-0 defeat at Villa Park just a week later knocked them off course.

One win in the next eight followed, with performances in April encapsulating the past three years.

Hammered by Chelsea, defensively solid against Arsenal and lacklustre against Burnley, Saints battled back with a spirited comeback against Brighton at the Amex - before losing to Crystal Place.

The best sides of Southampton were shown, as well as their worst.

The Saints have exhibited the ability to pick up points against anyone.

But disappointing defeats against sides in the bottom half mean the south coast side are likely to hit about the same as last season's points total of 43.

