Jurgen Klopp has said in-form Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could play in any team in the world, club or international.

Thiago has not played a full 90 minutes for Spain in two years but, as he travels to his homeland to play Villarreal in the semi-final of the Champions League, Klopp has stressed the brilliance of his playmaker.

“In the shape he is now, Thiago could play in each team in the world,” he said. “In fact, not only would he play in it, but he would be the outstanding footballer.

“All Thiago needs is to be fit and to gain some rhythm, and then he shows his best football. Physically, as long as he’s in the right shape, he shows everyone how good he is and he was injured when he arrived here."

Spain boss Luis Enrique is spoiled for choice in midfield, with Atletico Madrid duo Koke and Marcos Llorente taking up the central spots in their most recent fixture against Iceland in March.

“Of course, Spain have a lot of options and are an incredibly talented football team,” said Klopp. “At this moment, Thiago is showing his best football and is the outstanding footballer.”