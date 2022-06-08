Leeds agree deal for Red Bull Salzburg's Kristensen
- Published
Skip twitter post
🤩 #WelcomeRasmus pic.twitter.com/tALtALfbRf— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 8, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Leeds have agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg for right-back Rasmus Kristensen.
The 24-year-old, who previously played under Jesse Marsch at the Austrian club, will arrive at Elland Road on a five-year deal, running until the summer of 2027.
He is Leeds' second confirmed summer transfer, after a deal for Salzurg's Brenden Aaronson was also agreed.