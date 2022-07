Everton and Newcastle United are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea's Albania striker Armando Broja, after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old. (i Sport), external

The Toffees, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are targeting 25-year-old Burnley and Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet. (Athletic - subscription required), external

