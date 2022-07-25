Marcus Rashford believes he is feeling the benefit of "a priceless pre-season", after impressing on Manchester United's summer tour.

The forward was far from his best last season, but he hopes a good break over the summer, and the fresh impetus provided by new United boss Erik ten Hag, will help him hit the ground running in the new campaign.

"I feel fit, I feel strong and it's priceless to have had the pre-season I've had," he said, after United's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Perth.

"I’ve had time to break, rest, recover mentally and physically, and then I’ve had a proper pre-season. I'm pleased that I managed to do that."

Rashford believes the disappointment of last season can motivate United to prove critics wrong and achieve success this year.

"When you are losing games and you're not picking up points, it’s difficult to enjoy yourself on the pitch," he said. "I’ve always said that I’m my own harshest critic, and I know when I'm not playing my best football.

"Hopefully we can start the season off a lot better than that, but we have to use last season as fuel to improve and to prove that we’re better players than what we showed last year."