Fulham v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Fulham v Brighton - 4 Premier League games. Fulham 1 win, scored 6 goals, kept 2 clean sheets. Brighton 0 wins, scored 5 goals, kept 2 clean sheets

  • Fulham are unbeaten in all four of their Premier League games against Brighton (W1 D3). Both meetings the last time the sides met in 2020-21 ended goalless.

  • Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven Premier League games against promoted sides (W5 D2) since a 1-0 loss at West Brom in February 2021. That defeat by the Baggies is their only loss against a promoted side in their last 15 such games (W7 D7).

  • Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored three goals in his two Premier League starts against Brighton. His goals against the Seagulls accounted for 27% of his total strikes in the 2018-19 campaign (3/11).

  • Brighton failed to win a single midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League game last season, drawing three and losing four.