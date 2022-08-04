Scott Parker has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

Here are the key lines from the Cherries boss:

The club is working hard on transfers, but "maybe the weekend comes too quick" for any new additions.

On Marcus Tavernier's arrival, he said: "Securing that signing was very big for us."

Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks are the only injury concerns, with both ruled out of Saturday's game.

On the Premier League return, he said: "We're going into the biggest league in the world and we worked tirelessly last year to be in this position."

He added: "My team's head is solely on Saturday. It's full battle ahead. We need to bring a fighting spirit at the weekend."

