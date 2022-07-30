Brentford end pre-season with win over Real Betis

Brentford wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Bryan Mbeumo scored the only goal on the half-hour mark, firing into the back of the net from Rico Henry's run down the left.

Ivan Toney had the ball in the back of the net early in the second half, but it was ruled out for offside.

The result means Thomas Frank's side have won two, lost two and drawn one of their friendlies before the upcoming Premier League season.