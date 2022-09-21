E﻿mma Jones, BBC Radio London

By September 2020, a certain Irish gambling company had already paid out on Fulham getting relegated.

Fast forward two years and anyone who placed pre-season money on Marco Silva’s side going straight back down won’t be getting their cash back anytime soon.

So where is it going right? Well, some of the new signings have become instant fan favourites.

Joao Palhinha already has his own song - but he does love both a crunching challenge and celebrating his goals by leaping into the supporters, which means he also already has five yellow cards.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has also proved he can “do it” in the Premier League, but the response and result at Nottingham Forest shows the team don’t need to rely on his goals. Even Harrison Reed is scoring now!

And a special mention, too, for 'Captain America' Tim Ream, who it seems can not only hold his own in the top flight, but can also play out of position.

There will no doubt be tough times ahead, but the dreaded 'r' word? Surely not this team, with this manager...

Which makes a nice change.