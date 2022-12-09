Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds in tour with United in Spain

Leeds United have added to the club's honours list by winning the Festa d'Elx Trophy after a 2-1 victory at Elche CF but the performance raised more questions than answers after a week's training camp in Spain.

Not least the future of match-winner Mateusz Klich, whose scorching strike towards the end of the match was so full of venom that it felt like he was taking out the frustration of being a bit-part player at Elland Road or for being left out of Poland's World Cup squad on the ball. In a poignant moment the midfielder held the trophy aloft before the traveling United supporters after receiving huge hugs from his team-mates.

With 18 months of his contract remaining head coach Jesse Marsch admitted Klich's future is not certain to be at United beyond the January transfer window but reminded everybody "there is a lot of love for Mateusz in the group. He is an incredible person".

Klich's goal was the highlight of a performance in which Marsch felt his players lost "concentration to stay connected in the ways that we want to", adding: "We're still working through some of that."

With home friendlies to come against Real Sociedad and AS Monaco Marsch feels they are decent challenges to iron out the kinks. He will also have World Cup trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen back in training which he says "will allow us to really start to hone in on exactly what we need looking forward to Man City on the 28th".

But how will the squad look? And how much developing of the important combinations Marsch mentioned can be achieved by the time the Premier League champions visit?

Winger Crysencio Summerville took a knock to his ankle and striker Sonny Perkins (calf) had to go off against Elche, leaving the Whites having to finish the match with 10 men at the Estadio Manuel Valerio.

Although not thought to be serious problems the duo have added to the squad's injury list which currently includes Patrick Bamford (groin), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Diego Llorente (hand), Illan Meslier (glandular fever), Kristoffer Klaesson (virus) and Robin Koch (calf/Achilles). The positive is that midfielder Adam Forshaw came through an hour after making his first start since August and with Adams suspended for the first game after the restart he could be the option required if Klich remains out of favour.