S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are in talks with Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha about a January move to Molineux.

New manager Julen Lopetegui confirmed last month funds have been made available to strengthen his squad.

Evidently, Wolves need striking reinforcements if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

They have scored only eight goals this season, by far the worst Premier League return in the top flight.

Mexico frontman Raul Jimenez has not featured for his club since August and was restricted to three substitute appearances for Mexico in the World Cup. Meanwhile, new arrival Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a major knee injury on his debut and veteran forward Diego Costa has not scored in six appearances after joining Wolves as an out-of-contract player in September.

Cunha has been used largely as a substitute by Atletico this season but the Brazilian scored 12 times in 39 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin before his move to Spain last year.

He was called up for Brazil for their friendly internationals in September but missed out on World Cup selection.

It is thought Atletico would be open to a sale following their elimination from the Champions League group phase and failure to secure a Europa League spot either.