Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Divock Origi’s strike was Liverpool’s 39th winning goal scored in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League, at least 13 more than other side.

Wolves had just three shots in this game, their fewest in a Premier League match since March 2019 (two vs Chelsea).

The Reds have scored in their last 25 Premier League games, since a 1-0 loss to Fulham in March.