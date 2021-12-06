Guardiola on De Bruyne, young players and Leipzig
- Published
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Five young players have travelled with the squad and being in Europe with the team will be an "incredible experience" and Guardiola hopes some of them might get minutes.
He said these players "need to settle and learn how we play" but have huge potential.
Kevin de Bruyne is growing "step by step" after having Covid and he will start against Leipzig, but Guardiola "will see how many minutes he can play".
On the match being behind closed doors, Guardiola said City won't change their approach.
On having already qualified, he said his players will respect the competition and there are "still many things we can do better".
Guardiola said Leipzig eat, sleep and breathe gegenpressing and have incredible momentum. He said his side "have to be careful" and impose their own game.