What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin tells BBC Sportsound everyone is "devastated" with the manner of defeat.

"It is very difficult to understand what happened in the final three or four minutes of that game," he says. "Now is not the time to talk about positives, because that is not what people want to hear, but I thought the boys played well at times, more intensity to the game and we deserved to take the lead."

Aberdeen had lost to Celtic on Saturday, Rangers beat Hibs on Thursday and Goodwin suggested the longer rest helped the visitors.

"When it gets to the latter stages of the game, our front players were dead on their feet, so we felt the need to change for more energy to try and see the game out, but unfortunately we were unable to do that.

"I have never experienced something like this before in my career, so it is very hard for me to put it into words. People will want an explanation, but if I start talking about reasons then people will say I'm making up excuses, but I think fatigue set in, in the end.

"A lot of energy was put into the Celtic game and we just lacked a little bit of concentration and discipline at the end."