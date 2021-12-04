Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Match of the Day: "Absolutely great. A very difficult game, we had to fight against an opponent that changed their approach. They normally are a footballing side we didn't see much of that today.

"They defended deep with a lot of players and go for counter attacks and it's really difficult as there's no-one as quick as [Adama] Traore.

"It was a massive challenge for our concentration as we missed massive chances with Diogo [Jota] but you have to stay in the game, which is what we did. We brought on [Alex] Oxlade-[Chamberlain] and Divock [Origi] on and in the end it worked out and I'm really happy with that.

"The football game was really good in tricky circumstances. We played a lot of good stuff, it wasn't easy and when the game is 0-0 you feel the pressure when you want this result so badly. The fact that we got it makes it really good."