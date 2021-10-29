Bamford set to return for Leeds?

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

When your main striker has been out of action for six weeks his return from injury is going to be a boost when goals have been hard to come by.

Patrick Bamford has inferred on the club's podcast that he is over his ankle problem but only Marcelo Bielsa will be able to tell us if his number nine is ready to resume at Norwich City on Sunday.

Defender Luke Ayling (knee) has been out as long as Bamford and last we heard is scheduled to be available as are winger Raphinha and the versatile Jamie Shackleton who both missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday.

If Ayling and Shackleton are fit then it could mean Cody Drameh returns to the bench despite settling well into the right-back role on his debut at the Emirates.

But as Stuart Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds: "We're more than capable of going and getting a result there, no matter who is playing".