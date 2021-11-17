Liverpool v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have won their past five home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win – they last had a longer home top-flight winning run against the Gunners between September 1981 and January 1988 (seven in a row).

Since Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal have won just one of 11 Premier League games against the Reds (drawn three, lost seven), with the Gunners coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Emirates Stadium in July 2020.