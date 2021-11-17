Liverpool v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have won their past five home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win – they last had a longer home top-flight winning run against the Gunners between September 1981 and January 1988 (seven in a row).
Since Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal have won just one of 11 Premier League games against the Reds (drawn three, lost seven), with the Gunners coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Emirates Stadium in July 2020.
Liverpool’s defeat at West Ham last time out ended the Reds’ 20-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Each of their past three defeats in the competition have been against London sides, with the Reds losing consecutively against Chelsea and Fulham before that 20-game run.