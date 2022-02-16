Inter Milan v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side prepare for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Henderson suffered a knock to the knee in the 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday but manager Klopp confirmed the midfielder is "fine".

January signing Luis Diaz has also been added to the squad and could make his European debut for Liverpool.

Inter, who are second in Serie A, will be without Nicolo Barella for both legs of the tie after the midfielder was sent off in their final group game against Real Madrid in December.