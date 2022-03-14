Arsenal 2-0 Leicester: Pick of the stats
Arsenal have recorded a Premier League double over Leicester for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when they were the only side to beat them home and away during the Foxes’ title-winning campaign.
Leicester have now lost five of their last six away games in the Premier League - their previous five away defeats in the competition had come during a run of 26 away games between September 2020 and December 2021 (W13 D8 L5).
Since losing their opening home game of the season (0-2 v Chelsea), Arsenal have only lost one of their following 13 league games at the Emirates this term (W10 D2).
Excluding penalties, Leicester have conceded 15 goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season - the most of any side. 12 of these have been from corners, which is also a league-high figure.