Tuesday talking point: Winning mentality giving Wolves the edge

Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

After six wins and a draw in their past eight Premier League games, Wolves are right up there in the hunt for European football when many, including myself, thought they would slip away.

Wolves have developed a never-say-die attitude and the grit to see games through, even when they're not on form.

Sunday's game against Leicester City was a prime example. Leicester were the better side at Molineux but left empty-handed.

Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence produced two moments of real quality and that was enough to win the game. The Wolves of old would have lost - but not this Wolves.

Bruno Lage's ruthless attitude seems to be influencing the players more and more with each match, with no room for sentiment at all.

This sort of attitude is what makes me feel Wolves could continue to shock a few people as we near the business end of the season.

It's important not to get too ahead of ourselves, especially with two tough games against Arsenal and West Ham this week.

If Wolves manage to come out on top in those two, then the European dream may be edging closer to becoming reality.